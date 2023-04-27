Include all pre-primary students in mid-day meal scheme: panel

April 27, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

All students in pre-primary wing of government and aided schools in the State should be included in the mid-day meal scheme, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said.

The Commission has directed the Secretary of General Education department and the Director of General Education to ensure that students are included in the scheme irrespective of whether the pre-primary sections are recognised or not.

Acting on petitions from a parent-teacher association, some parents, and a school headmistress, all from Kollam district, seeking inclusion of their children/pre-primary students in the mid-day meal scheme, Commission member Reni Antony observed that pre-primary sections, both recognised and unrecognised, were functioning along with government and aided schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the department issued an order in 2012 that pre-primary schools should not be started without government nod, many pre-primary schools has been functioning under the umbrella of PTAs without approval.

Denying mid-day meals to students of “unrecognised” schools alone was a violation of national and international child rights.

Similarly, denying a section of children in the same school mid-day meals in the name of technical reasons could not be defended. Denying pre-primary students nutritious food was inhumane and a violation of the National Food Security Act, 2013, the commission said. As per the Act, children in the age group of six months to six years are entitled to age appropriate meal, free of charge, through the local anganwadi so as to meet nutritional standards. Therefore, these children should either be admitted to the local anganwadis to ensure their nutritional safety as per the National Food Security Act or these schools be recognised and all students included in the mid-day meal scheme, it added.

One school had alleged that its pre-primary students had not been included in the scheme despite many pleas. The Deputy Director of Education concerned has reported that an application had been submitted to the DGE seeking permission for allowing mid-day meal to the pre-primary wing. Another school with a recognised pre-primary wing did not submit the application for inclusion of its students in the pre-primary wing.

ADVERTISEMENT