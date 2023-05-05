ADVERTISEMENT

Incident-free opening for The Kerala Story in Malappuram

May 05, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The controversial film The Kerala Story had an incident-free opening at different centres in Malappuram district on Friday. Although there was added security at theatres in Manjeri and Perithalmanna in view of the heavy opposition from different sections, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

There were differences of opinion among those who watched the film on the first day of its release. While some said it was a gripping tale, some others said it was just an average film.

“Fact or fiction, the film is sending home a message that will go deep down our thoughts,” said Asokan P., a carpenter from Perinthalmanna.

Mujeeb Rahman, a student, said the film was touching. “We all know that the story is far removed from reality. But, it influences the viewers deeply,” he said.

