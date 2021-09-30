Inchavila Old Age Home gets a makeover

Revamped centre to be inaugurated today

Government Old Age Home, Inchavila, is ready with a suave and sparkling makeover, adding more comfort to the lives of its residents on International Day of Older Persons on Friday.

As part of the Second Innings Home project, the home has been revamped as a multi-service community care centre with elderly friendly infrastructure.

The Department of Social Justice had earlier implemented the project in Kannur and Malappuram in a bid to improve the residents’ quality of life. The project was implemented with the technical support of Hindustan Latex Family Planning Promotion Trust.

The revamped Inchavila home will be inaugurated by Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu on Friday.

Facilities

The revamped home has facilities that include library-cum-reading room, yoga room, recreation hall, food court for group dining, mini-gymnasium, memory clinic, in-house pharmacy, laboratory facility, well-landscaped garden, physiotherapy room and conference hall. It also has provisions to conduct awareness programmes and psychosocial activities for creating an enabling environment in elderly care.

98 residents

The home currently accommodates 98 persons, including 67 male and 31 female residents. A team of community health workers, volunteers, nurses, social workers, doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists, geriatricians and specialised physicians, including psychiatrists and cardiologists, take care of the residents. Apart from weekly psychological consultation, the residents are provided monthly musical therapy sessions and other activities to reduce anxiety and physical effects of stress.