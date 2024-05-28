After a brief lull, incessant rains accompanied by gusty winds pounded several parts of Kerala on May 28, disrupting normal life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many narrow lanes and busy roads in Kochi and adjacent areas were submerged due to continuous downpour since early morning.

People could not venture out of their houses in many areas of the port city as roads were flooded. Vehicles were seen moving at a snail's pace on highways following the rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Normal life was hit in the Kakkanad-Infopark and Aluva-Edappally areas due to waterlogging.

Rain pounds Thiruvananthapuram

The city and rural areas of the capital district of Thiruvananthapuram witnessed heavy rains since May 27 night.

Trees were uprooted and streams were overflowing in villages of Thiruvananthapuram district.

ADVERTISEMENT

In nearby Neyyattinkara, a house was severely damaged after an uprooted tree fell on it during heavy rains accompanied by winds.

Nedumangadu, Neyyattinkara, Kattakada, and Amboori areas, located in the high ranges of the district, received widespread rainfall.

According to local residents, a portion of a hill behind the famous Bali mandapam at Papanasam at nearby Varkala caved in following heavy rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eco-tourism centre in the hill station of Ponmudi was closed following bad weather.

Aruvikkara dam shutters raised

With heavy rains continuing to lash rural areas of Thiruvananthapuram, the shutters of Aruvikkara dam here have been raised up to 90 cm, district authorities said.

As the shutters would be raised up to 150 cm in the wake of the intense downpour, people living nearby are advised to remain vigilant, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

High tides and rough seas were reported in coastal areas, posing a threat to fishing vessels in these areas of the Kerala.

Boats capsize

Two incidents of boat capsizing were also reported off the coasts of Muthalappozhi fishing hamlet, located about 30 km away from here.

In one incident, a fisherman died after his boat overturned due to high tidal waves in the morning.

Three others, who also fell into the sea, were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, the police said.

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty wind speeds reaching up to 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts on May 28.

Moderate rainfall is expected at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts, while isolated light rainfall is predicted in Palakkad and Kannur districts, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.