Incessant rain pounds Malappuram and Palakkad districts

The adjoining districts of Malappuram and Palakkad received incessant rain on July 15. As the authorities had sounded a red alert for Malappuram district, and educational institutions were given a holiday, people maintained utmost vigil. There was no flooding anywhere.

The Irrigation department decided to raise the spillway shutters of the Kanhirapuzha dam in view of the continuing rain in the catchment areas of the dam. Three shutters will be raised by 20 cm on July 17.

The authorities warned that the water level in the Kanhirapuzha river might rise by 20 cm. Those living on the banks of the river should take care, said an official press statement from the Executive Engineer, Irrigation department, on July 15.

The river sluice of the dam is currently open by 5 cm. The dam has a capacity of 97.50 metres. On the morning of July 15, water level in the dam touched 95 metres.

The India Meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for Palakkad on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, predicting heavy rain for the district.

The tiled roof of Senior Basic School at Thannerkode near Chalissery in the district was destroyed when an uprooted tree fell on the school building. The school had not opened when the tree fell. The school authorities said they had declared a holiday for the school on July 15 following the incident.

