Incessant rain hits normal life in north Kerala districts

Disaster management authorities initiate steps to mitigate impact of landslips, sea erosion

Incessant rain and looming threat of landslips kept several villagers in the upland areas of north Kerala districts on their toes on Thursday. Following the intervention of disaster management authorities, many families, including those settled in the vulnerable coastal zones, were shifted to safer locations.

Kozhikode District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy on Thursday asked the residents living along the Kuttiyadi river to be cautious of the rising water level. “Spillway shutters will be opened if the water level in the reservoir is rising to the red-alert level,” said the Collector in an official communication.

Revenue department officials said the highland areas where landslips had claimed many lives in the previous years were being closely monitored. They said nine houses were damaged in the district on Thursday following heavy rain. Storm water made its way into many houses at Chorod and Kallachi near Vadakara.

In Kannur district, many houses at Puthiyangadi, Mattool and Thalassery areas continued to face the threat of sea erosion. Entry of visitors was prevented to such destinations. The regulation was mainly visible at Payyambalam and Muzhappilangad beaches. Lifeguards and the police remained alert to meet any emergency situation.

Revenue officials said they were closely watching the situation as there was serious threat of sea erosion. They said many vulnerable families were relocated to safer locations and warnings were issued to many others settled in risky areas.

In Kasaragod district, isolated incidents of mudslides and the caving-in of a portion of hill highway at Kattamkavala troubled people. At the Veeramala hills, there were frequent incidents of mudslides and rock falls. Public Works department officials said efforts were on to repair the 40-metre stretch of the damaged road.

In Malappuram, the coastal areas in and around Ponnani and Tanur emerged as problems spots. Many families were asked to vacate their houses. Relief camps were opened to help the evacuated families. Seawalls were also destroyed in many areas.

As 87 spots in Palakkad district were included in the landslip-prone areas, the district administration stepped up mitigation measures with the support of local administrators. The highest number of vulnerable spots was identified in the limits of Mannarkkad taluk, followed by Ottappalam.

Revenue officials said all arrangements were in place to open relief camps in case of any emergency situation. They also said that concerns over damaged roads to some vulnerable areas could be temporarily addressed with the support of local rescue volunteers and local relief facilities.

In Wayanad district, the most vulnerable spots in eight grama panchayats were identified for implementing a focused disaster management plan. Local administrators were asked to collect the details of all families staying in landslip-prone areas. Control rooms were made functional round-the-clock and families living on forest fringes and those staying in migrant workers’ camps are being monitored.