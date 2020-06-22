Incendiary slogans: 4 DYFI members held

The police on Monday arrested four DYFI members at Edakkara in connection with a march taken out by party workers at Moothedam near Nilambur on Thursday.
The arrested were DYFI zonal secretary P.K. Shafeek, block committee members Sabeeb Manayil, V.P. Beneesh Sadar and Joshi Thalipadam.
They had led a march at Moothedam on Thursday evening and had reportedly raised incendiary slogans threatening to do away with their adversaries. They had also allegedly shouted that the knife that killed Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leader Ariyil Shukoor would be used again.
The Youth Congress and the Muslim Youth League on Monday staged marches to the police station demanding action against the DYFI members.
The DYFI district committee removed Shafeek from the post of zonal secretary on Monday.
Tension prevailed at Moothedam for about a week after the Youth Congress complained against a DYFI post on social media reportedly tarnishing the image of Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi. The social media feud spilled on to the road when the DYFI took out the march. The video footage of the march went viral on social media.
