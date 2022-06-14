Inborn immunity disorders not uncommon in State now

Survey finds disease-causing genetic variants in many children

Inborn errors of immunity (IEI), a large heterogenous group of genetic disorders mainly characterised by frequent, persistent, unusual or severe infections which begin from early infancy and have a high rate of death, are not that rare in the State now.

This was among the findings of a 42-month-long collaborative study by the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, and the CSIR–Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), New Delhi. It was held from March 2018.

Of the 226 children who underwent genetic testing during the study, 130 with inherited immune deficiency disorders were found to have disease-causing genetic variants. These children had severe, frequent, intractable or unusual infections, or early onset of autoimmune or auto-inflammatory conditions. In-house immunological and haematological tests and next-generation sequencing were done at CSIR–IGIB through the Guardian Consortium, a large network that includes researchers, scientists and clinicians.

Geetha M. Govindaraj, Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Institute of Maternal and Child Health, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, who was part of the study, said that over a hundred of these children were given access to prenatal diagnosis and their family members were screened.

This was made possible by a project implemented by a multidisciplinary research unit under the departments of Paediatrics, Pathology and Anatomy at the medical college and the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, with funds from the Science and Engineering Research Board, Government of India, CSIR, and the Foundation for Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases, U.S.A.

Among those diagnosed with IEIs, hematopoietic stem cell transplants could be done for 17 children. Hematopoietic stem cells are the ones that develop into other blood cells. Nearly half of these children were from families who had lost a child with similar symptoms earlier, but in whom a definite diagnosis had not been possible. The major obstacles to a good outcome were delayed diagnosis, lack of a matched donor and socio-economic constraints, she pointed out.

The most lethal of the inborn errors of immunity is Severe Combined Immune Deficiency, which is usually incompatible with life beyond infancy as the baby has virtually no functioning immune system to ward off infections. “Of the 12 children with this lethal condition, we could save two with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. All the others died because they were either too sick at diagnosis or were unable to access the transplant on time,” she said.

Dr. Govindaraj said that as an outcome of the project, it was now possible to screen for the most prevalent inborn errors of immunity at the medical college by the less technology-intensive and cheaper Sanger sequencing since the prevalent variants had been identified. Several children with inherited immune deficiency disorders require frequent infusions of life-saving intravenous immunoglobulins, which are now being given for free to affected children at the IMCH through government schemes.