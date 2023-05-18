Inbasekar Kalimuthu to take charge as Kasaragod District Collector

May 18, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Inbasekar Kalimuthu will take charge as the new District Collector of Kasaragod on Friday.

An IAS officer of the 2015 batch, Mr. Kalimuthu hails from Devala in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. After completing his graduation in Agriculture from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, he did his postgraduation in Agricultural Economics from College of Agriculture, Hyderabad, and worked as scientist at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi from 2013 to 2015. He cleared the civil services exam in 2015 and was posted as Assistant Collector of Kozhikode in 2016.

Earlier, he served as Sub Collector of Fort Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. He was also Joint Commissioner, GST department, Inspector General of Registration, and Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

As Inspector General of Registration, he introduced sweeping citizen-friendly reforms like Anywhere Registration and complete e-stamping.