Inauguration of school textbook distribution in Kerala next week

March 03, 2024

Printing of 1.43 crore textbooks for Classes II, IV, VI, VII, and X for the 2024-25 academic year has been completed, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The Minister said the State-level inauguration of distribution of these textbooks would be held at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, at 11 a.m. on March 12.

This meant the students would start receiving textbooks nearly three months before school reopening in June, he said.

For other classes

Printing of over 2.09 crore textbooks for Classes I, III, V, VII, and IX as per the revised curriculum for the new academic year would be completed in the first week of May. The launch of these textbooks would be held by May 10.

