GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inauguration of school textbook distribution in Kerala next week

Printing of 1.43 crore textbooks for Classes II, IV, VI, VII, and X for 2024-25 academic year has been completed

March 03, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Printing of 1.43 crore textbooks for Classes II, IV, VI, VII, and X for the 2024-25 academic year has been completed, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The Minister said the State-level inauguration of distribution of these textbooks would be held at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, at 11 a.m. on March 12.

This meant the students would start receiving textbooks nearly three months before school reopening in June, he said.

For other classes

Printing of over 2.09 crore textbooks for Classes I, III, V, VII, and IX as per the revised curriculum for the new academic year would be completed in the first week of May. The launch of these textbooks would be held by May 10.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.