Inauguration of new Thodupuzha family court building held

Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court Ashish Jitendra Desai inaugurated a new building for the Thodupuzha family court at Muttom in Thodupuzha in Idukki on Saturday.

According to officials, the family court, which began in Thodupuzha in 2005 was functioning at the mini civil station building. Kerala High Court Judge Sunil Thomas had laid the foundation stone for the new building on September 3, 2021. The government has spent ₹6.5 crore on constructing a new court building, which was constructed by the Public Works department (PWD).

In the new court building, women’s waiting room, children’s waiting room, case flow management system room, waiting room, counsellors room, room for women police personnel, recording room, digitalisation room, server room, dining room, conference hall, parking facility, drivers room, ramp facility for differently abled persons, video conference and mediation room and others office rooms are available.

During the function, High Court judge Mohammed Mushtaq inaugurated the mobile e-seva project, an initiative which began with the Supreme Court’s assistance.

Under the project, a multipurpose vehicle for managing court-related affairs will be made available at the court premises. Fully air conditioned, the e-seva vehicle will have high-speed internet connectivity, and power backup. Assistance such as case-e-filing, e-payment assistance, videoconference facility, and eyewitness statement recording facilities, among others, will be provided in the vehicle.

High Court judge C.S. Dayas, district judge P.S. Sasikumar, Kerala Bar Council member Joseph John, District Court Bar Association president M.M. Thomas, secretary Sijo J. Thaicheril, Thodupuzha government pleader and public prosecutor V.S. Saneesh, PWD building wing chief engineer Beena L., and Kerala Advocates’ Clerks Association Thodupuzha unit president Sajeev T. Kuttichira, among others, attended the function.

