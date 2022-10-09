INA to host ninth edition of ‘Dilli Series’ sea power webinar on Monday

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 09, 2022 20:02 IST

The Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, will host the ninth edition of the ‘Dilli Series’ sea power webinar on Monday. According to a press release issued in Kannur, the aim of the two-day flagship event is to familiarise young trainees and participants with issues pertaining to maritime dimension and geopolitical impact of sea power. A host of eminent luminaries and subject matter experts from the defence services, diplomatic corps, academia and think tanks are expected to participate in the webinar. The overarching theme of this year’s webinar is ‘Geopolitical impact of sea power’. The deliberations in the webinar will progress under the sub themes — ‘Furthering national security objectives in contemporary geopolitical environment’, ‘Geopolitical impact of sea power in shaping regional cooperation/alliances,’ ‘Emerging maritime security challenges and its implications for India.’ A panel discussion on ‘Key enablers for India as regional maritime to ensure stability, security, peaceful coexistence and development in the Indian Ocean Region,’ the release said.

