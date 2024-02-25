ADVERTISEMENT

INA organises unity run

February 25, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The inaugural Ezhimala unity run organised by INS Zamorin, at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, on Sunday witnessed remarkable turnout and enthusiastic participation

The event aimed to foster interaction with local community and promote a sense of camaraderie. Around 300 participants from various parts of Kannur and neighboring areas of the INA joined the run.

The running routes, covering distances of 10km, 5km, and 2km, passed through Payannur and Ramanthali village.

The event concluded with a closing ceremony featuring various performances, including yoga, Zumba, and a display by the INA band.

Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, and Rear Admiral Prakash Gopalan, Deputy Commandant, felicitated the prize winners.

