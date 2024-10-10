GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INA cadets shine at Army Equestrian Championship in Bengaluru

Published - October 10, 2024 11:21 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a remarkable display of skill and discipline, eight cadets from the Indian Naval Academy (INA) have earned recognition by securing 18 medals at the Army Equestrian Championship held at the ASC Centre and College in Bengaluru from September 30 to October 3.

According to a press release, the cadets won 2 gold, 14 silver, and 2 bronze medals, making a strong mark in the competition that brought together top equestrian talent from across the armed forces.

The championship featured intense competition in various disciplines, including dressage, showjumping, and tent pegging. The INA cadets, determined to showcase their equestrian skills, participated with dedication and grit, representing the Indian Navy with pride and excellence, the release said.

The INA said that their success was the result of months of intensive training under the guidance of experienced trainers, focusing on both technical equestrian skills and the values of resilience and teamwork.

The cadets’ performance not only demonstrated their prowess in horsemanship but also underscored the Indian Navy’s growing presence in the equestrian arena, the INA added.

The achievement highlights the INA’s commitment to developing versatile officers capable of excelling in diverse fields, further enhancing the reputation of the Indian Navy in sports and other disciplines.

Published - October 10, 2024 11:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Kannur / Kerala / defence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.