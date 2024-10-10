INA cadets shine at Army Equestrian Championship in Bengaluru

In a remarkable display of skill and discipline, eight cadets from the Indian Naval Academy (INA) have earned recognition by securing 18 medals at the Army Equestrian Championship held at the ASC Centre and College in Bengaluru from September 30 to October 3.

According to a press release, the cadets won 2 gold, 14 silver, and 2 bronze medals, making a strong mark in the competition that brought together top equestrian talent from across the armed forces.

The championship featured intense competition in various disciplines, including dressage, showjumping, and tent pegging. The INA cadets, determined to showcase their equestrian skills, participated with dedication and grit, representing the Indian Navy with pride and excellence, the release said.

The INA said that their success was the result of months of intensive training under the guidance of experienced trainers, focusing on both technical equestrian skills and the values of resilience and teamwork.

The cadets’ performance not only demonstrated their prowess in horsemanship but also underscored the Indian Navy’s growing presence in the equestrian arena, the INA added.

The achievement highlights the INA’s commitment to developing versatile officers capable of excelling in diverse fields, further enhancing the reputation of the Indian Navy in sports and other disciplines.