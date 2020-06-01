Kerala

In Wayanad, tribal students are off the online grid

A group of students of the Rajeev Nagar Paniya tribal hamlet in Kottathara grama panchayat in Wayanad watching Victers channel on a television at a community study centre of the Tribal Development Department.

Lack of infrastructure apart, many parents are not even aware of the mode switch

Access to the online classes that began for schools and colleges on Monday was well-nigh impossible for students of many tribal communities in Wayanad.

At stake is the future of around 31,000 children, including Plus Two students, in around 3,000 tribal hamlets in the district. Poor infrastructure in remote tribal hamlets is the prime reason for their plight. The failure of various departments in sensitising the community to the new system seems to be another contributing factor.

“Many parents, especially in tribal communities such as the Paniya, Kattunayaka, and Adiya, are yet to understand the relevance of online classes,” says T. Krishnan, a tribal activist. Forest hamlets such as Kurichiyad, Chettyalthur, Kumizhi, Pampumkolly, Manimunda, and Ponkuzhi lack even proper electricity supply, not to mention the Internet connectivity, adds Mr. Krishnan.

Incentives lost

The breakfast and lunch provided in government schools used to be a major attraction for many tribal children. The schools’ closure could result in a spurt in the number of dropouts. Thousands of tribal children used to rely on model residential schools for higher education due to the limited facilities at home. The delay in the reopening of these schools will hamper their academic prospects, adds Mr. Krishnan.

The activist says departments such as Education and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development and local bodies should coordinate to make tribal people realise how significant this change in the educational system is.

K.C. Cheriyan, project officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, says the SC and ST Development Department will provide television and dish antenna if electricity and Internet connections are made available in the remote areas.

Collector’s version

“We are trying to get more laptops, Internet connections and televisions wherever required,” says District Collector Adeela Abdulla. “It is not an easy task but we are trying to bridge the gap. The district administration has approached banks in the district, seeking their corporate social responsibility fund for the purpose,” she says.

