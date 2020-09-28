In tribute, SPB’s gems rendered non-stop for four hours

Playback singer Anoop Sankar does a live show on YouTube for his idol

Anoop Sankar’s life revolves around two of Indian music’s biggest idols. Last year, he paid a unique tribute to one of them. His 10-hour non-stop show featuring only songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja was unique in many ways. The maestro himself was impressed.

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam too would have appreciated what Anoop, a playback singer in Malayalam cinema and a television host, did on Sunday night. He sang many of SPB’s timeless songs in a four-hour live show on YouTube, backed up by orchestra.

It was a homage most melodious to the immensely popular singer who died in Chennai on Friday. It probably was the first show of its kind in memory of SPB.

With COVID-19 ruling out any show in the real world in the near future, Anoop was forced to opt for the virtual one. “I wanted to conduct a programme in memory of my idol and I felt social media was the right platform in these times,” he told The Hindu. “I was pleasantly surprised by the number of people who logged in to watch the show.”

The video attracted nearly 70,000 views within a day of its streaming. “There was another surprise when Rewant Vikram Singh, Director of the ICCR (Indian Council of Cultural Relations) in Sri Lanka, sought my permission to stream the show on the organisation’s Facebook page,” Anoop said. “SPB has a big fan base in Sri Lanka, and I would have performed there last month but for COVID-19.”

He kicked off his online show with Ilayanila pozhigathare..., the Ilaiyaraaja melody from the 1982 film Payanangal Mudivathillai and moved on to other evergreen songs from SPB’s vast repertoire such as Mannil indha kadhal... (Keladi Kanmani), Nilave va... (Mounaragam), Maanguyile... (Karakattakkaran), Sundari kannal... (Thalapathi), Malare mounama... (Karna)..., Tere mere beech mein... (Ek Duuje Ke Liye) and Jotheyali... (Geetha).

“There were several requests from viewers and I obliged them too,” said Anoop, who has performed along with SPB on several stages. “He appreciated my singing. Once in Mumbai he introduced me to the audience: ‘Anoop sings like me but looks like Sonu Nigam’.”Sunday’s show was hosted by the Calicut Music Circle, which has been conducting an annual show by Anoop for the last 11 years.