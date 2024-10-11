In the water, a hidden threat  

A sense of calm pervades the Maadankaavu pond, hidden away in the greenery near a bylane at Maruthikkunnu in Navaikulam panchayat, located about 37 km north of Thiruvananthapuram city in Varkala taluk along the National Highway-66.

Reflected on the still waters of the pond are the trees that line its raised edges. Beyond the clear water at the near end, thick algae-filled sections can be seen from the middle of the pond towards the far end. The last time anyone ventured into it was on September 22,when three Plus Two students took a dive into it on their way home from school.

The next day, one of them developed fever, which would be confirmed as a case of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a disease with a high fatality rate, days later at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram. The boy is currently recuperating at the hospital, while his friends have tested negative.

The case at Navaikulam was among the latest in a series of sporadic amoebic meningoencephalitis infections reported in the State.

“We initially took him to the primary health centre and got some medicines for fever. But on the second day, he started vomiting and developed body pain. Then we took him to the Government Medical College Hospital in the nearby district of Kollam. Seeing the symptoms, the doctor referred us to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Cerebrospinal fluid was collected from him and after tests, the doctors confirmed it as a case of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). He is now recovering well as the doctors have done everything possible,” says the boy’s father with a sigh of relief.

The Navaikulam panchayat has now put up flex boards on the banks of almost all the 40 ponds and a few canals in the panchayat area, warning people against venturing into the waterbodies. The boards in Malayalam say that bathing and diving into stagnant waterbodies can cause PAM. Water shouldn’t enter the nose even while bathing in the running water in canals and rivers, the boards say. The use of nasal plugs and nose clips eliminates the risk of infection. The messaging has been done carefully to avoid creating a scare while ensuring that the people take sufficient care.

“Right from the time the first case of PAM was reported in a person who took a bath in another pond in June, the panchayat has been conducting campaigns across houses in all wards to ensure that people remain vigilant. As soon as a Plus Two student tested positive for the disease in August, we tracked down the other two students who bathed in the same pond and took them to hospital. Boards are put up near all waterbodies. The local people too dissuade others from venturing into ponds,” says H. Savad, panchayat member of Maruthikunnu ward.

Not a stickler for rules

Everyone The Hindu interacted with in the panchayat area appeared to be aware of the disease, although there were a few adventurous ones like Ashokan, a middle-aged daily wager, who still would not forgo his daily bath in a canal with crystal-clear water. One of the panchayat’s boards about PAM was visible hardly 50 metres away from where he was standing.

“Yes, I have seen the board. It is safe to bathe in this canal as it is flowing water. The dangerous amoeba is there only in ponds,” he says. But this assumption need not be true in the case of free-living amoebas (FLA).

Although a handful of PAM cases have been reported from some districts in Kerala sporadically over the past decade, with the infected eventually succumbing, the first case in the current wave was noticed in Malappuram in May this year. Due to their recent experiences with the Nipah virus, the hospitals in north Kerala have been on heightened alert in diagnosing not-so-common diseases, which could be one of the reasons for the condition being diagnosed there first.

Five-year-old Fadva from Malappuram was admitted to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, with symptoms including fever, vomiting and headache. M.P. Jayakrishnan, Additional Professor of Paediatrics at the hospital, suspected it to be a case of brain infection.

Possibility of a coma

“Considering her history of having recently taken a bath in a river near her home, we conducted a lumbar puncture test to collect the cerebrospinal fluid. That test appeared to show that it was a case of bacterial meningitis. Soon, the Microbiology department was alerted to test for PAM, which was confirmed. PAM is caused by Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba. It progresses fast within 1 to 2 weeks of infection, piling up the pressure inside the skull leading to brain damage and loss of consciousness, pushing the patient into a deep coma,” says Dr. Jayakrishnan.

On May 20, Fadva succumbed to the disease, which has a mortality rate of 97%.

A month later, on June 12, V. Dakshina, 13, from Kannur died of PAM at a private hospital in Kozhikode. E.P. Mridul, 12, succumbed to the disease at another private hospital in the same city on July 3. The outbreak took the State’s health machinery by surprise.

“This was a relatively new experience for most of us in the medical community. Although we have known about the disease, this was the first time we were encountering it. In 25 years of working at the medical college, I have not come across a single case of PAM,” says Dr. Jayakrishnan.

Health experts soon identified stagnant water sources and high atmospheric temperatures as some of the triggers for the disease. The incidence of the amoeba in Kerala in recent times has also been attributed to global warming, according to Dr. Jayakrishnan.

How the assault happens

“The brain-eating amoeba, which thrives in warm waters, makes its way into the human body through the nose, from where it heads to the brain, where it attacks the brain tissues, causing them to swell. Children have been found to be more susceptible to the amoeba, as their cribriform plate, which separates the nasal cavity and the skull, has more porous openings compared to that of adults,” says Dr. Jayakrishnan. Due to its fast progression rate, the key to saving lives is early diagnosis, as in the case of two children infected at Thrissur and Kozhikode, who were saved.

Other than Navaikulam, many panchayats in rural Thiruvananthapuram witnessed the occurrence of the rare disease between August and September. One of them was Athiyannoor grama panchayat, located some 20 km south of Thiruvananthapuram city and about 60 km away from Navaikulam. After the death of a youth due to amoebic encephalitis in Athiyannoor, the health officials, with the help of local body members, tracked down seven more youths, who all tested positive for the disease. This was a rare case of a cluster, while the rest have all been sporadic cases. Among the cases reported was of a middle-aged man who was at a loss to recall contact with any waterbodies.

A new type likely

This was when the possibility of some of the cases being of a different type – granulomatous amoebic encephalitis (GAE) – came up. According to doctors, GAE, which has a slightly lower mortality rate of 50-70%, is notable for its relatively slow progress, with the symptoms sometimes showing up weeks or months later. While the source of the first type is limited mostly to waterbodies at higher temperatures, the Acanthamoeba spp., a free-living amoeba, which causes GAE, could be present literally anywhere from soil to air and seawater to domestic tap water, doctors say.

Some of the recent cases from Athiyannoor and Navaikulam are assumed to be of this variety, considering the slow progress. But a final call can be taken only after genomic sequencing of the samples, results of which are still awaited. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not everyone who comes into contact with Acanthamoeba will get GAE. While PAM is often detected during the warmer summer months, the GAE is present throughout the seasons. Kerala has also reported cases caused by a third kind of amoeba – Vermamoeba vermiformis.

With the number of cases rising, the State’s health machinery swung into action and began aggressive sampling by putting in place a protocol that insists that in all cases where encephalitis is reported, the sample must be tested for amoebic encephalitis as well. According to R. Aravind, head of Infectious Diseases at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, the game changer has been the government’s procurement of the drug Miltefosine.

Medicine makes a difference

“We must remember that deaths occurred in all the cases where PAM was reported in Kerala from 2016 to 2024, but this time deaths could be prevented as the government immediately imported Miltefosine from Germany. The State also requested extra doses from the Union government which usually provides Miltefosine only to a few States where kala-azar is reported. It is being administered as part of a five-drug cocktail. Since these are powerful medicines, the patients must be hospitalised during the entire period of 28 days,” says Dr. Aravind.

On September 12, the Health department announced that all 10 persons under treatment for amoebic encephalitis at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, were discharged. Dr. Aravind sees this as a remarkable achievement with a total of 14 recoveries out of 19 cases for a disease with a mortality rate of 97%.

The only way to know

“It has not been long since amoeba molecular methods arrived in India. The genome sequencing methods are still evolving. The sequencing process for amoeba is complicated due to the size of their DNA. We are still waiting for the results. Only through genome sequencing can we understand the true nature of all these cases. We can also expect more cases due to the increased awareness and aggressive sampling. Only through early detection can we get a window of opportunity to start treatment and save the patient,” says Dr. Aravind.

The State government is set to announce an action plan for amoebic encephalitis in the third week of October. As with the emergence of any new disease, doctors and health experts are still forming their opinions and deciding on control and treatment methods based on the available literature from across the world and the evolving situation on the ground.

In the current wave of PAM, Kerala has had some two dozen cases with five fatalities while a sixth death is suspected to have been caused by it. “My son could be saved because we managed to get him to the hospital in time. Even a delay of a day would have complicated things,” says the father of the boy from Navaikulam.

