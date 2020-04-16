In the time of pandemic, couple will tie the knot online

The lockdown or the distance of over 2,500 km between them will not prevent this couple from getting married as per schedule.

P. Anjana, 28, from Pallippad, near Haripad, who is staying in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, and Sreejith Nadesan, 30, from Changanassery in Kottayam will tie the knot, albeit in a virtual setting on April 26.

Ms. Anjana, an analyst in an IT company in Uttar Pradesh, was to reach Pallippad on April 18 for the wedding. “The COVID-19-induced lockdown has prevented me from travelling to Kerala, but it is not going to stop our marriage. Despite both of us being at different places, our families have decided to go ahead with the wedding as planned,” she said.

On the big day, Mr. Nadesan, along with his parents and close relatives, numbering five, will reach the bride’s house at Pallippad, where her father stays. Ms. Anjana, her mother and brother will join them from Lucknow via a video calling app. Between 12.15 p.m. and 12.45 p.m., the bridegroom will symbolically put a wedding chain (mangalsutra) around the bride’s neck on the screen.

Following this, Anjana’s mother will tie a locket with thread on her neck.

The couple got engaged on November 9, 2019. “The marriage was originally planned in January, but it was later shifted to April 26 for convenience. When the restrictions were imposed, there were talks between the families over postponing the marriage. Both of our families later agreed to conduct the marriage over a video call as there are no auspicious dates for conducting our marriage in the next two years,” said Mr. Nadesan, an employee of a bank in Kumbanad.

As per lockdown norms

According to Pankajakshan Achary, father of Ms. Anjana, the marriage will be held in compliance with the restrictions imposed in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Nadesan said that once the lockdown ends and Ms. Anjana is able to join him, a wedding reception will be organised for relatives and friends.