In Quarantine, 9 artistes join COVID fight

A poster prepared for social media highlighting the release of the awareness Kathaprasangam.

Kozhikode

24 May 2020 00:09 IST

Kathaprasangam put together using mobile phones from seven locations goes viral

There were no viewers or even a stage when nine Kathaprasangam artistes, including singers and instrumentalists, decided to do something creative to join the nationwide campaign against COVID-19. Their sole tool was their mobile phones which they used from their own homes to come out with Quarantine, a seven-minute storytelling performance meant for wide circulation.

The story is prepared in such a way as to musically highlight all the campaign slogans and warnings associated with COVID-19 prevention.

It revolves around the plight of a Non-Resident Indian youth settled in England who does not heed the safety protocol and defies warnings.

The video was produced under the banner of Mount Heroes Koodaranhi, a village artistes’ collective. Jayesh Koodaranhi, a professional Kathaprasangam artiste and winner of State-level awards, led the performance based on the script and music by Koombara Baby. Organist Sony Joseph, guitarist Joshy Cheriyan, and tablist Shaji Augustin joined the performance from their own homes.

Young editor

Jobin Jose, Aneesh Thiruvambadi, and Emilin Shaji were the three supporting artistes who joined the team.

The performances recorded from seven separate locations were later edited to perfection by a 15-year-old boy, Christo Robin.

“We received the music done in the first phase by Mr. Baby. The other singers and instrumentalists made their additions separately after listening to it. The individual contributions were later merged into a single performance using a mobile software by our visual editor, who is a Class X student,” said Jayesh Koodaranhi, who presented the story.

There was no expense for its production and it reached more than 10,000 viewers within just two days of the release, he said, adding that they were getting many calls from Kathaprasangam lovers across the State.

Second production

It was the second such video production made by the team sourcing the available resources and facilities in their village, located about 42 km away from Kozhikode city.

The first attempt was Ammakkoru Geetham, a musical performance appreciating the leadership of Health Minister K.K. Shylaja. The team came out with the latest awareness attempt surmounting the frequent power failures, poor Internet connectivity, and other technical hurdles in their remote village.