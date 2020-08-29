In pursuit of higher goals

29 August 2020 16:33 IST

The quality of higher education has almost plateaued in city’s premier institutions

Once home to the legendary Kanthalloor Shala that is recorded in the annals of history as the Nalanda of the South, Thiruvananthapuram has grown by leaps and bounds to live up to its tag as the State’s knowledge hub.

The capital boasts a wide network of higher educational institutions that have churned out skilled professionals who have driven the State forward. Nonetheless, the catalysts of the sector’s progress have been the pioneers, including the University of Kerala, College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET), and the University College, to name a few.

Having sown the seeds of higher education, these institutions continue to excel as is evident from the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings of 2020. While the University of Kerala (ranked 23nd among universities) and the University College (ranked 23rd among arts and science colleges) topped the respective categories in the State, the CET secured a creditable 85th rank among engineering colleges. The Government Sanskrit College, the only government college in the State to be accredited with A+ NAAC grade, is yet another feather in the cap of the capital.

Falling behind

However, these institutions have struggled to keep pace with the academic growth in other parts of the country. With a certain stagnation setting in, the seats of knowledge face the threat of falling behind in the race to attain global educational standards.

While the State’s general education sector is considered the best in the country as assessed by the NITI Aayog’s school education quality ranking, the same cannot be said about its higher education sector.

“There is no doubt that we have achieved much in terms of accessibility to higher education. The number of institutions and seats have grown astronomically. But, our institutions have not been able to keep up with other parts of the country in terms of quality,” says noted educationist R.V.G. Menon.

The University of Kerala has grown into a behemoth with 41 departments, 16 faculties, and several study areas in specialised fields, including nanotechnology. It has witnessed a manifold increase in research output, primarily due to the increase in the number of departments. The credit and semester system implemented in 1996 also paid dividends with departments able to revise syllabus when the need arose.

IT-enabled services

Of late, there have also been efforts to adopt IT-enabled services and implement e-governance in all spheres. Besides digitising many services, the university has now set its sights on evolving a students’ life cycle management system.

However, there are several impediments too. “The university is weighed down by over 200 affiliated colleges. Much energy is spent on attending to these institutions’ activities. External factors have also threatened to reduce the university to a department under the government. As a teacher, I assess that only 10-20% of the latent abilities of students are being harnessed,” says Achuthsankar S. Nair, who heads the university’s Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics.

While the university claims to have the highest percentage of women students in the world, it has a dismal record in terms of diversity. “There are only a handful of foreign students. Besides, we have no faculty member from other States, although a few have roots in Tamil Nadu. In fact, a survey conducted in 2017 brought to light that 98% of the students in the university hailed from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam,” Dr. Nair said.

Peaceful resolutions

Echoing the view, academician Abraham Joseph, who retired as the Head of the Department of English in Mar Ivanios College, said strict adherence to an academic calendar, discipline, hygiene, and a permanent mechanism to ensure peaceful resolution of conflicts were key to attracting foreign students.

Spurred by its NIRF ranking, the 154-year-old University College has been striving to become a research powerhouse. Though the institution that boasts a rich heritage with illustrious alumni has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late, the academic community vouches for its potential to transform into a centre of excellence provided it remains free of external influence and is guided by a strong leadership.

In the midst of year-long celebrations to mark its 80th year of existence, the CET has witnessed a unique growth trajectory. Having moulded numerous technocrats, scientists and academicians over the years, it has come a long way from a fledgling institution with an intake of 21 students in three streams of BSc Engineering to a college with over 3,700 students, offering eight undergraduate and 27 postgraduate courses. Despite its admirable growth, has the college lived up to its potential?

The case of CET

Dr. Menon, an alumnus and a former faculty member of the college, is not entirely convinced.

“Twenty-five years ago, the CET used to be the best institution for engineering education in the State at the degree level. It was also rated among the top 10 engineering colleges in the country. It continues to be an institution of repute. But, NIT-Calicut has advanced much, thanks to its national character and autonomy. It is a matter of regret that when academic autonomy was offered to CET, its faculty did not show sufficient interest to seize the initiative. The fallout has been telling,” he said. He added that the college continued to attract the best among aspiring engineering students and faculty in the State. The postgraduate seats in various branches at CET also get filled by candidates who have secured creditable scores in GATE. “While all such achievements are laudable, old aficionados of CET cannot help wonder why it can no longer make an undisputed claim as the best technical institute in south India,” Dr. Menon said.

On violent trends

Academicians fear that the unbridled level of activism on campuses has taken a toll on academic pursuits, often diverting the energies of the student and teaching community towards insignificant activities. “Student politics, which should be nurtured to celebrate democracy in our universities, has taken a turn for the worse. The growth of ‘party colleges’ and violent tendencies are indicators of the worrying scenario. Caste differences and divisive religious symbols, virtually unknown in the 1990s, have become more visible,” Dr. Joseph said.