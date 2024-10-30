In-principle approval for CGHS Wellness Centre in Kollam

The Union government has given in-principle approval to start a new Central Government Health Scheme(CGHS) Wellness Centre in Kollam, N.K. Premachandran, MP, has said. The new centre will be convenient for thousands of beneficiaries in various areas including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Adoor, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Karunagapally, Sasthamkotta, Haripad, Kallambalam, Chathannur, Punalur, Anchal, Kottarakara and eastern parts of Kollam district.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, CGHS centres function in four districts, namely Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur. With the establishment of a new centre in Kollam, beneficiaries who have been travelling for treatment to Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram need not travel long distance and complete the procedures at Kollam.

Mr. Premachandran said he had repeatedly raised the demand in Parliament. He said that 3,000 to 3,500 square feet of land that is easily accessible to the beneficiaries with parking facility is required to set up the centre.

“The Additional Director of Health Services has requested the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and the Additional Commissioner of Kollam to get the buildings owned by the department in Kollam. The centre is expected to start functioning as soon as the building is available,” said the MP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.