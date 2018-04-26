Kerala

In pictures: Thrissur Pooram, a cultural extravaganza

The meticulously planned 36-hour celebrations have always been picture-perfect.

With percussion instruments doling out hypnotic rhythms and majestic elephants lined all over the city, the much popular and revered Thrissur Pooram is celebrated every year with grandeur. The meticulously planned 36-hour celebrations have always been picture-perfect.

A look at the various parts of the event in pictures

Other Slideshows

The high-rise apartment complex, Golden Kayaloram in Maradu in Ernakulam, was brought down in a haze of dust and debris last week. The demolition followed a Supreme Court order against this and three other illegal structures built by the Vembanad Lake that violated the Coastal Regulation Zone rules. The challenge before the demolition company was to implode the buildings without damaging an anganwadi hardly two metres away and apartment tower under construction nearby, and it achieved precisely that.

Maradu apartments demolition | Dust to dust: Down like dominoes

Step by step: C. Sheeja, 33, climbs a coconut tree to tap toddy in Panniyode in Kannur district. She is the only woman toddy tapper in Kerala.

Sheeja, the only woman toddy tapper in Kerala

Role play: During the monsoon, Adivedan is the go-to Theyyam in north Malabar. Nine-year-old Parthiv slips into the role in Madikai village in Kasaragod district.

Gods of small things

Season’s quicksand: The Kerala coast, the first port of the call of the monsoon in the Indian peninsula, goes through a difficult time during the season as the sea stop respecting any barriers. Here, in Chellanam near Kochi, it makes easy ingress into land, leaving a trail of destruction.

Kerala’s hungry monsoon tides

Fired up: The mould with the alloy is heated again.

Mirroring the making of 'Aranmula kannadi'

Crowning moment: Thambi Payyappilly and his Chavittunatakam troupe essay the final act of a play based on the life of Charlemagne at a show in Kochi.

Thambi Payyappilly: Autorickshaw driver by day, Emperor Charlemagne by night

