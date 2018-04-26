In pictures: Thrissur Pooram, a cultural extravaganza

Thousands converged at Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur to celebrate the time-honoured Pooram festival. Believed to have started in the late 18th century, the festival has evolved into a socio-religious event. Naithilakavu Bhagavathi, one of the participants of the festival, walks out of the southern entrance of the Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple. This marks the ritualistic beginning of the Pooram Photo: K.K. Najeeb