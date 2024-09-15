GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In Pictures | Scenes of Thiruvonam

Today, Keralites all over the country come together to celebrate the day of Thiruvonam, one of the important days during the Onam festival.

Published - September 15, 2024 05:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

On Sunday (September 15, 2024), people in Kerala gathered at their homes to celebrate Onam. It is a largely secular festival that reflects a nostalgic view of a pastoral past. The celebrations included exchanging gifts, playing group games, wearing new clothes, decorating with flowers, setting off fireworks, visiting each other’s homes, and enjoying a traditional feast served on banana leaves.

Also Read: Keralites celebrate Onam with a blend of tradition, modernity

The festive spirit extended beyond homes, with clubs and resident associations setting up swings, organising traditional games, and hosting competitions such as arm wrestling, pole climbing, and log pillow fights.

Photo: PTI

Artists perform 'thiruvatira' dance as part of the Onam celebration, at Thrikkakara Mahadeva Temple in Kochi, Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Photo: Special Arrangement

The All Mumbai Malayalee Association (AMMA) creates a mega Onam Floral Decoration at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) in Mumbai.

Photo: K.K. Mustafah

Youngsters in traditional Kerala attire pose for selfies and reels in front of Wadakumnathan Temple during Thiruvonam celebrations in Thrissur on Sunday.

Photo: K.K. Mustafah

Youngsters in traditional Kerala attire gathered in front of Wadakumnathan Temple during Thiruvonam celebrations in Thrissur on Sunday.

Photo: K.K. Mustafah

People gathered in front of a catering service unit to buy Onasadhya and Payasam during Thiruvonam celebrations in Thrissur on Sunday.

Photo: H. Vibhu

Minister P. Rajeev participated Onasadya is in progress at the Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy Temple near Kochi on Sunday.

Photo: H. Vibhu

Thousands participated Onasadya is in progress at the Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy Temple near Kochi on Sunday. According to myths, they do so to welcome King Mahabali who returns to earth from the netherworld to visit his subjects on the day of Thiruvonam every year.

Photo: K.K. Mustafah

Migrant hotel workers (L to R) Aisha Nazeera (from Kodgu) Bharathi (form Odisha) and Anjali (form Odisha) dressed in traditional Kerala attire pose in front of Wadakumnathan Temple during Thiruvonam celebrations in Thrissur on Sunday.

Photo: K.K. Mustafah

Boys creating vibrant flower carpets in front of their home with Onathappan during Thiruvonam celebrations at Polpully, Palakkad on Sunday.

Photo: K. Ragesh

Devotees throng the Tali Shiva Temple in Kozhikode on the occasion of Thiruonam on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

Photo: K.K. Mustafah

A catering service employee ladles payasam into containers for Onam sales at a service unit during Thiruvonam celebrations in Thrissur on Sunday.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Pookkalams arranged in front of Sree Koodalmanikyam Temple, Irinjalakuda, Thrissur on Thiruvonam day.

Photo: Nirmal Harindran

Members of Erstwhile Travancore Royal family lights the lamp to mark the beginning of Onam celebrations at Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

Photo: Nirmal Harindran

Devotees throng to see the huge flower carpet prepared at Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on the day of Thiruvonam.

Photo: H. Vibhu

The Pookalam, made on the occasion of Onam Festival at the Ernakulam Shiva Temple in Kochi on Sunday (September 15, 2024). According to myths, they do so to welcome King Mahabali who returns to earth from the netherworld to visit his subjects on the day of Thiruvonam every year.

Artists perform 'thiruvatira' dance as part of the Onam celebration, at Thrikkakara Mahadeva Temple in Kochi, Saturday, September 14, 2024.
Photo: PTI
