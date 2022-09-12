Kerala

In Pictures | Onam festivities come to a close in Kerala with grand pageantry

The week-long Onam celebrations, organised by the Kerala government, concluded with a colourful, cultural pageantry in Thiruvananthapuram on September 12. After a hiatus of three years, the annual Onam Week celebration was flagged off by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty were present at the flag-off event.

The pageantry from Vellayambalam up to East Fort included tableaux, various art forms, and panchavadyam. Nearly 75 floats and an equal number of art forms were part of the procession.

Tableaux of Union and State governments; quasi-government institutions; Local Self-government, Cooperation, and other government departments were presented as part of the procession. Art forms from various States were also showcased.

The valedictory function was then held at Nishagandhi auditorium. Mr. Riyas inaugurated the programme and gave away prizes for the best floats. Actor Asif Ali was the chief guest.

