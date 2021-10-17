In pictures | Heavy rain and landslides over southern Kerala

17 October 2021 17:23 IST

Southern and central Kerala faced rains throughout Saturday, triggering landslips and floods which left many dead and wreaked havoc across Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired a review meeting in the evening, described the situation as grave and promised all-out efforts to rescue people stranded in cut-off locations.

