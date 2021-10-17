In pictures | Heavy rain and landslides over southern Kerala

1/8

The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. Flooded Koottickal seen from the naval helicopter. Photo: Indian Navy

The IMD Meteorological Centre here has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places with only isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during the next 24 hours. Rainfall is expected to further decrease subsequently. A view of the landslide reported at Koottikkal in Kottayam. Photo: Special Arrangement

Four dead bodies were recovered in Kerala’s Kottayam. Landslide near Kootickal as seen from a naval helicopter. Photo: Indian Navy

Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, where torrential rains wreaked havoc on Saturday, reported reduced rainfall on Sunday morning. A rescue operation in progress as a major landslide was reported from Koottickal, Kottayam on Sunday. Photo: Vishnu Prathap

Parts of the Alappuzha - Changanassery (AC) road and Ambalappuzha - Thiruvalla road have been waterlogged. At least 30 families from Mulakuzha and Edanad in Chengannur were shifted to relief camps after floodwaters inundated the areas. A view of Kuttanadu in Alappuzha on Sunday. Photo: Suresh

The IMD has put 11 districts on yellow alert on Sunday for isolated heavy rainfall. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode are on yellow alert. A view of Manimala town from Patthanamthitta on Sunday. Photo: Leju Kamal

A long queue of vehicles stranded in the Mundakkayam-Kuttickanam route, which witnessed back-to-back landslips at different locations on Saturday. Photo: Special Arrangement