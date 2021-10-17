Kerala

In pictures | Heavy rain and landslides over southern Kerala

1/8

Southern and central Kerala faced rains throughout Saturday, triggering landslips and floods which left many dead and wreaked havoc across Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired a review meeting in the evening, described the situation as grave and promised all-out efforts to rescue people stranded in cut-off locations.

The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. Flooded Koottickal seen from the naval helicopter.

