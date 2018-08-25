In pictures: an Onam of resilience in Kerala

1/10

Flood victims taking shelter at a rehabilitation camp lay a floral carpet as part of Onam celebrations at Kalamassery V.H.S.S. The recent floods and rains have hit the State’s Onam celebrations hard and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had tweeted calling people to “celebrate this #Onam by bringing help to those among us who are suffering.” Photo: H.Vibhu

A young boy at the Kalamassery camp dressed up as Mahabali. It is believed that Mahabali or Maveli visits the State of Kerala every year on Onam day. Photo: H. Vibhu

Onam lunch being served not on traditional banana leaves at the relief camp in Kalamassery. The prevailing constraints forced the organisers to use paper plates. Photo: H. Vibhu

A pookalam made for Onam by volunteers at a flood relief camp in North Paravur on August 24. Several other camps in the city have been closed, as people returned to their homes. Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Though business has been dull for flower-sellers this year, it got a small fillip on the eve of Onam, August 24. Flowers from neighbouring States usually have huge demand in Kerala during the Onam festival, but not this time. A busy shop at Kozhikode is seen here. Photo: S.Ramesh Kurup

Vendors sell flowers on the eve of Thiruvonam at a partially deserted stall at Thekkinkad Maidan, Thrissur. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also reeling under the flood impact as most of the flowers cultivated in anticipation of Onam had few takers at the wholesale level. Photo: K.K.Mustafah

People street-shopping in Kannur on August 24, a day ahead of the Onam celebration. Photo: S.K.MOHAN

A vendor selling “Thrikkakara Appan” at Kochi in Kerala on August 24, 2018. It is a clay pyramid structure, used during Onam celebrations, which represents Vamana, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Photo: PTI

Saraswathiamma (69) waits for customers at Thekkinkkad Maidan on the eve of Thiruvonam on Friday. Thrikkakkara Appan sells like hot cakes during Onam as it is an indispensable part of pookkalam. But the recent heavy rains and floods had washed away most of the clay effigies the artisans had made beforehand, and with few takers for what has survived the harsh weather, Onam is bleak this year. Photo: K.K.Mustafah