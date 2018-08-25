In pictures: an Onam of resilience in Kerala

Kerala

Lacking its bright colours and usual charm, Kerala celebrated a bleak Onam today after it suffered the worst floods in a Century. With thousands still in relief camps, Malayalis this year celebrate an Onam of strength and resilience.

Step by step: C. Sheeja, 33, climbs a coconut tree to tap toddy in Panniyode in Kannur district. She is the only woman toddy tapper in Kerala.

Sheeja, the only woman toddy tapper in Kerala

Role play: During the monsoon, Adivedan is the go-to Theyyam in north Malabar. Nine-year-old Parthiv slips into the role in Madikai village in Kasaragod district.

Gods of small things

Season’s quicksand: The Kerala coast, the first port of the call of the monsoon in the Indian peninsula, goes through a difficult time during the season as the sea stop respecting any barriers. Here, in Chellanam near Kochi, it makes easy ingress into land, leaving a trail of destruction.

Kerala’s hungry monsoon tides

Fired up: The mould with the alloy is heated again.

Mirroring the making of 'Aranmula kannadi'

Crowning moment: Thambi Payyappilly and his Chavittunatakam troupe essay the final act of a play based on the life of Charlemagne at a show in Kochi.

Thambi Payyappilly: Autorickshaw driver by day, Emperor Charlemagne by night

Shades of gold: Indian laburnum (Cassia fistula), or Kanikkonnna in Malayalam, is the State flower of Kerala. It blooms during Vishu in the peak of summer. To a vast majority of Keralites, the flower is a symbol of summer. A scene from Koduvayoor near Palakkad.

Summer scenes in Kerala: Dog days of April

