In Palakkad, BJP banks on growth plank

PALAKKAD

19 November 2020 00:15 IST

LDF, UDF block development in BJP-held municipality: party district chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to stage its best performance ever in the State in the local body elections, its district president E. Krishnadas said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a meet-the-press organised by Palakkad Press Club, Mr. Krishnadas said the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) rule was to end forever in Kerala.

He said the BJP would approach the voters by upholding its development agenda. ‘A steady government, a transparent government’ would be the BJP motto in the local body elections.

Mr. Krishnadas said the BJP government had brought development projects worth ₹4,000 crore to Palakkad district, including setting up of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), a defence park, and a food park.

“Highway and railway development are some of the perceptible signs of change brought about under our governance,” Mr. Krishnadas said. According to him, the Narendra Modi government did much more for Palakkad than what the LDF and the UDF did during their alternate reigns.

He challenged the LDF government to show what it did for the development of Palakkad district.

KSRTC bus stand

He also spurned the criticism levelled by Congress district president V.K. Sreekandan, MP, against the BJP that it had failed in ushering in development.

“Mr. Sreekandan should first go and find the foundation stone laid by his leader Oommen Chandy for a coach factory in Palakkad. The Congress MLA here could not even construct the KSRTC bus stand that was pulled for renovation in 2015,” he said.

He said both the LDF and the UDF had joined hands in blocking developmental activities in Palakkad municipality, the only municipality where the BJP was in power in the State.

“A public escalator at Shakuntala Junction is the finest example of their attempts to hamper development. The work is not complete yet.”

On garbage crisis

The BJP leader held the CPI(M) responsible for the garbage issue of Palakkad municipality.

“The municipality’s garbage yard is in Kodumbu panchayat, which is ruled by the CPI(M). They conspired against us,” he said.