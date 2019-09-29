In Pala, blame game hots up

The troubles for the Kerala Congress (Mani), which has lost its citadel in Pala, is getting worse with the factional infighting entering another delicate period ahead of the byelections at five Assembly constituencies.

The feud between the P.J. Joseph and the Jose K. Mani factions, which had remained subdued during the byelection, raised its head as the polling began on September 23. With the election outcome serving a blow to the party and the coalition, the charges and countercharges have grown more scathing.

At the centre of the stand-off is Mr. Mani, who is now fighting for political survival.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mr. Mani responded to the accusations levelled against him by Mr. Joseph for the debacle.

“I have been facing an organised attempt of character assassination, which was intense especially while filing the nomination, on the poll day and soon after the declaration of result. The UDF candidate was forced to contest without the party symbol while we all know who benefited the most from the public statements, which were made right from the candidate selection till the polling day. I do not regard such statements and obstinacy as political maturity,” he noted.

Joseph’s response

The statement drew a sharp reaction from Mr. Joseph, who once again laid the blame for the poll blow squarely on Mr. Mani.

“We had pointed out that this candidate was less likely to win but they refused to budge and said they would ensure his victory,” Mr. Joseph said.

Regarding the denial of the party symbol to the UDF candidate, Mr. Joseph said he had informed the UDF about the need to raise a formal request for the symbol to the party’s working chairman.

Candidate’s version

UDF candidate Jose Tom Pulikkunnel lashed out at Mr. Joseph for ‘engineering’ his defeat in Pala.

“Had I won, the Mani group would have got one more legislator. He did not want that to happen,” Mr. Jose Tom said.

Holding that he would never consider Mr. Joseph as his leader, Mr. Jose Tom also urged the UDF to probe the actions initiated by Mr. Joseph that led to the shock defeat in Pala.

Meanwhile, sources said discontent was brewing among KC(M) workers over the laxity of the UDF in ensuring the party symbol to Mr. Jose Tom.

“The coalition has failed in its duty to make effective interventions, rein in Mr. Joseph and ensure the party symbol to its candidate. These are the three core reasons for the KC(M)’s setback in its bastion,” observed a senior leader of the Mani faction.