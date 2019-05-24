In N. Malabar, political violence did LDF in

The issue of political violence has played a decisive role in shaping the electoral outcome in the parliamentary constituencies of north Malabar as it was the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) key campaign theme in the aftermath of the twin murders of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sharath Lal at Kalloytt in Kasaragod in February.

The electoral debacle of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the Kannur, Kasaragod, and Vadakara constituencies, parts of which have seen incidents of political violence and murders, is a clear indication that the UDF’s concerted efforts during the campaign to keep the issue live yielded results. Congress candidates in the constituencies left no stones unturned to train the spotlight on what it called the CPI(M)’s culture of eliminating its rivals.

UDF circles say that its campaign salvo targeting the CPI(M)’s alleged culture of political violence struck a chord with the electorate in the region.

Thumping margin

“The outcome was also the people’s mandate against political violence perpetrated by the CPI(M) in Kannur and neighbouring areas,,” said K. Sudhakaran, who romped home from Kannur with a thumping margin. People were fed up with political violence in the region, he added.

Mr. Sudhakaran polled 5,29,741 votes in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency while his rival candidate polled 4,35,182. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s C.K. Padmanabhan came a distant third with 68,509 votes.

The UDF had also invoked during the electioneering the murder of S.P. Shuhaib near Mattannur last year.

The appeal of the UDF candidates to the outrage of people against the youths’ murders gave a poignant touch to the electioneering of the UDF.

Jayarajan’s candidature

The candidature of CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan, who is an accused in the cases of murders of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker K. Manoj and Indian Union Muslim League worker Abdul Shukkoor, both investigated by the CBI, was utilised by the UDF during the campaign to portray the CPI(M) as a party that sheltered the accused in cases of political violence.

Onus on CPI(M)

The CPI(M) will be left to do some serious introspection in the coming days on the situation that led to its rout in north Malabar, which it treated as its invincible fortresses.

The party’s major cause of concern will be erosion of votes even in its stronghold Assembly segments such as Dharmadam, Mattannur, and Taliparamba, where Mr. Sudhakaran could garner substantial number of votes.