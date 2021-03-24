In Munnar, Horticorp reaps a sweet harvest

Kochi

24 March 2021 22:20 IST

Domestic tourists throng farm to buy strawberry

A two-year experiment with strawberry farming is paying sweet dividends for the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp), which has started harvesting in about 4.5 acres in Munnar.

The yield has been good and visitors, mostly domestic tourists, are taking advantage of the strawberry cultivation. The ‘Pick and Pack’ offer allows visitors to pick fruit of their choice, taste them, and buy them at the farm itself. Strawberries are now being sold for ₹400 a kg.

The number of visitors to the farm is around 60 to 70 on average, with holidays seeing more people. The experience of seeing such a large strawberry plantation is the driving factor behind the success of the initiative.

While strawberry cultivation fell flat last year due to the lockdown, 2021 has been a success. The fruit could not be sold in time last year because of the shutdown in businesses across the State to contain COVID-19. Besides, Munnar, one of the major attractions on the tourism map of Kerala, was totally closed down because of the pandemic.

Horticorp and farmers in places, such as Vattavada and Kanthalloor, were in a difficult situation to sell the harvest as the flow of tourists came to a standstill and movement of transport vehicles was restricted.

Last year’s experience of difficulties in selling the fruits restricted the planting this year. The number was reduced to about 7,000 but the yield from the Camarosa and Nebula varieties has been good.

Horticorp is also in the process of getting certification for jam from strawberry as a processing unit is now operational to utilise the fruit that goes unsold.