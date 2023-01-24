In major bureaucratic reshuffle, VISL to get new Managing Director

January 24, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government on Tuesday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle with the General Administration department issuing orders on the transfer and postings of IAS officers.

Pranabjyoti Nath, Secretary, Water Resources department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department to replace M. Sivasankar, who is retiring from service on superannuation on January 31.

The officer will hold the full additional charges of Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development and Museum (Zoo) departments.

New MD for VISL

Gopalakrishnan K, who was serving as the State Mission Director, National Health Mission, is being appointed as the Managing Director, Vizhinjam International Sea Port Limited (VISL).

He will continue to hold the full additional charge of Chairman, Monitoring Committee, constituted for solving rehabilitation issues in connection with the Vizhinjam port project.

Palakkad Collector Joshi Mrunmai Shashank will take over as the State Mission Director, National Health Mission. She will hold the full additional charge of Managing Director, Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited.

B. Ashok, Principal Secretary, Agriculture department, will hold the full additional charge of Agricultural Production Commissioner.

Rani George, Principal Secretary, Cultural Affairs department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Social Justice department. The officer will continue to hold the existing additional charge of Women and Child Development department.

Ashok Kumar Singh has been posted as Secretary, Water Resources department. The officer will hold the full additional charges of Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department and Managing Director, Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Mini Antony, Secretary, Cooperation department, will hold the full additional charge of Cultural Affairs department.

Biju K , Secretary, Ports department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Public Works department. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the Ports department and is relieved of other charges he is holding.

Ajit Kumar, Secretary, Public Works department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Labour and Skills department. The officer will hold the full additional charge of Sainik Welfare department in addition to the existing additional charge of Special Officer, Capital Region Development Project-II.

M.G. Rajamanickam, Commissioner for Rural Development, will hold the full additional charge of Special Secretary, Revenue (Devaswom) department, in addition to the existing additional charge.

Seeram Sambasiva Rao, Director, Survey and Land Records department, stands relieved from the additional charge of Joint Secretary, Public Works department.

Subhash T.V., Director, Agriculture Development and Farmer’s Welfare department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Scheduled Castes Development department.

Dr. Chithra S., Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, has been transferred and posted as District Collector, Palakkad.

Snehil Kumar Singh, Director, Kerala State IT Mission , will hold the full additional charge of Project Director, e-Health, in addition to the existing additional charges.

Anju K.S., Director, Scheduled Castes Development department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare department.