In letter to PM, Satheesan seeks end to Manipur violence, safety of Malayalees

May 07, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V.D. Satheesan on Sunday penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing anguish over the tragic events of vandalism against churches and persecution of members of the Christian community in strife-torn Manipur. He also requested the Prime Minister to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of Malayalees who are stranded in Manipur and help them return to Kerala safely.

Mr. Satheesan, in his letter, said that Manipur, which was peacefully ruled by Congress, has now been transformed into a hotbed of intense sectarian conflict. Many people have died, and many more have fled to other States in fear of persecution. Churches have been ransacked and set ablaze in places like Checkon, New Lambulane, Sangaiprou, and Game Village. There is extreme communal tension and insecurity among the Christian population in the State. The violence seems to be spreading to other parts of the country and would need the urgent intervention of the governments concerned to curb its spread, he said.

‘Silent spectators’

He said that it is unfortunate that the State Government and the Union Government, which are legally obligated to protect fundamental rights, including the right to life and religious freedom, have become quiet spectators.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The atrocities came to light after world-renowned boxer Mary Kom expressed her concern over the communal violence engulfing Manipur. Manipur has been simmering since February, when the incumbent administration initiated an eviction campaign aimed at a certain tribal minority. It’s heartbreaking to see our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted in the name of religion in Manipur. I request your urgent intervention to defuse the existing communal tension in the State and to prevent the persecution of members of the Christian community and vandalism of Christian churches in Manipur,” he wrote.