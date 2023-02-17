ADVERTISEMENT

In letter to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Rahul Gandhi seeks comprehensive probe into death of tribal youth

February 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

He also requested an ex-gratia compensation to the kin and a job for a family member on humanitarian grounds

The Hindu Bureau

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has sought a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Viswanathan, a tribal youth from Parayil tribal hamlet at Adled in Wayanad, who was found hanging near the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, recently.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Gandhi said the tragic incident occurred just a few days after he welcomed his first child after an eight-year wait.

The incident had turned the joyous occasion of the family into a lifelong tragedy, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Gandhi urged to initiate an impartial enquiry regarding the lapses in the investigation, if any. The post-mortem report stated that the cause of death was by hanging and the police claim that he committed suicide due to the humiliation after being accused of theft.

Mr. Gandhi said he had visited the members of the distraught family, who demanded a detailed investigation into the matter.

The family members also requested a re-postmortem. Moreover, they expressed their anguish regarding the haste in conducting the autopsy. They have rejected the police report that stated Viswanathan died by suicide and suspected foul play in the matter, Mr. Gandhi said.

Hence, the family of Viswanathan, especially his newborn child, deserves justice, Mr. Gandhi said. Mr. Gandhi also requested an ex-gratia compensation to the kin and a job for a family member on humanitarian grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US