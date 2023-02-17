In letter to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Rahul Gandhi seeks comprehensive probe into death of tribal youth

February 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has sought a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Viswanathan, a tribal youth from Parayil tribal hamlet at Adled in Wayanad, who was found hanging near the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, recently.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Gandhi said the tragic incident occurred just a few days after he welcomed his first child after an eight-year wait.

The incident had turned the joyous occasion of the family into a lifelong tragedy, he said.

Mr. Gandhi urged to initiate an impartial enquiry regarding the lapses in the investigation, if any. The post-mortem report stated that the cause of death was by hanging and the police claim that he committed suicide due to the humiliation after being accused of theft.

Mr. Gandhi said he had visited the members of the distraught family, who demanded a detailed investigation into the matter.

The family members also requested a re-postmortem. Moreover, they expressed their anguish regarding the haste in conducting the autopsy. They have rejected the police report that stated Viswanathan died by suicide and suspected foul play in the matter, Mr. Gandhi said.

Hence, the family of Viswanathan, especially his newborn child, deserves justice, Mr. Gandhi said. Mr. Gandhi also requested an ex-gratia compensation to the kin and a job for a family member on humanitarian grounds.