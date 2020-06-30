In KVs, online computer science classes yet to begin

Kozhikode

30 June 2020 23:57 IST

Parents of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) students in the State have flagged the delay in starting online classes in computer science though fees have already been paid for the purpose.

According to sources, computer science is part of the syllabus for students in Classes 3 to 12. However, though online classes began in other subjects since May 29, those for computer science are yet to start. The sources pointed out that the teachers in the subject were appointed on contract basis and the Ernakulam regional office of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) was yet to renew their licence.

N. Prasad, president of the parents’ teachers forum titled WAKE at KV-1 at East Hill, Kozhikode, said the authorities had already collected the fee for the first quarter of the academic year. It has been learnt that yoga teachers and sports coaches too have been left jobless.

Advertising

Advertising

Deepthi Nair, Assistant Commissioner, KVS Ernakulam region, said only two subjects were being taught through the online medium in a day. The focus is on subjects other than computer science now. Classes in that subject would start soon, she added.