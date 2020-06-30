In KVs, online computer science classes yet to begin

Parents of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) students in the State have flagged the delay in starting online classes in computer science though fees have already been paid for the purpose.
According to sources, computer science is part of the syllabus for students in Classes 3 to 12. However, though online classes began in other subjects since May 29, those for computer science are yet to start. The sources pointed out that the teachers in the subject were appointed on contract basis and the Ernakulam regional office of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) was yet to renew their licence.
N. Prasad, president of the parents’ teachers forum titled WAKE at KV-1 at East Hill, Kozhikode, said the authorities had already collected the fee for the first quarter of the academic year. It has been learnt that yoga teachers and sports coaches too have been left jobless.
Deepthi Nair, Assistant Commissioner, KVS Ernakulam region, said only two subjects were being taught through the online medium in a day. The focus is on subjects other than computer science now. Classes in that subject would start soon, she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath