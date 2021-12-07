In Kerala, war of words heats up between CPI(M) and CPI over membership to expelled rebel leaders

KANNUR

The differences emerged after Kommath Muraleedharan, a former area committee member and former municipal council Opposition leader who was expelled from the party, joined the CPI along with 18 members and 57 other workers

An internecine feud within the LDF has emerged in Kannur following differences between the CPI(M) and the CPI over the latter’s decision to give membership to rebel leaders expelled by the former.

Several CPI(M) activists at Taliparamba have left the party and joined the CPI, leading to a war of words between leaders of the coalition partners.

Mr. Kommath levelled an array of allegations against the CPI(M) leadership and joined the CPI stating that it was not possible to continue with the CPI(M) any more.

Following this, CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan openly targeted the CPI during a meeting held at Taliparamba recently.

Accusing the CPI, Mr. Jayarajan said the party has become a den for people expelled for their wrongs. Though they have been maintaining that they are not against the CPI(M), they have been backstabbing.

Mr. Jayarajan said he felt sorry for the CPI, who are taking people ousted from the CPI(M) for committing financial frauds and working against the interest of the party.

Kanam’s response

However, this did not go well with the CPI and the party State secretary Kanam Rajendran responded with a reminder that the CPI(M) was formed by those who had left the CPI in 1964.

Mr. Rajendran said that there was nothing odd in expelled CPI(M) members joining his party. “The CPI(M) should not forget that 33 National Council members left the CPI to form the CPI(M). Members from both the parties have joined one another and that is quite usual,” he said.

Kannur CPI district secretary P. Santhosh said the CPI would continue to accept people from other parties who wish to join them.

Those joining the CPI(M) are considered holy, while those deciding to join other parties are mentioned as culprits. The CPI does not take the statements made by Mr. Jayarajan seriously, said Mr. Santhosh.