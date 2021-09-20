In Kerala, UDF workers lay siege to State, Central offices

Thiruvananthapuram

20 September 2021 21:00 IST

They flag fuel price rise, livelihood issues, corruption

The Congress-led UDF activists on Monday laid a token siege to State and Central government offices across the State to protest “the anti-people policies” of the respective administrations.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheeshan inaugurated the protest in Kochi. He slammed the Central and State government for irrationally hiking the price of fuel and cooking gas. The LDF government was pointedly unwilling to forsake the State GST on petrol and diesel despite several appeals from the Opposition, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Centre made matters worse by allowing public sector oil majors to fleece consumers despite the low international price for crude, he added.

Divisive agenda

Mr. Satheesan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had played second fiddle to the divisive agenda of the Sangh Parivar by showing a marked unwillingness to call a round-table of all stakeholders to ease social tensions that erupted in the wake of the “narcotic jihad” controversy. He said the UDF had stepped in for the government by persuading aggrieved parties to send a message of unity and peace to the public.

In Kannur, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran demanded a CBI investigation into the illegal felling of nearly 100 ancient rosewood trees in South Muttil in Wayanad. The police and forest officials had covered up for the criminals, and the trial of the forest crime led straight to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the CPI(M) and the BJP had struck a secret compromise. The NDA ensured that the UAE gold smuggling case investigation that directly implicated the CMO ended in stasis. In reciprocation, the State government made State BJP president K. Surendran a mere witness in the Kodakara Hawala heist case despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

‘Public in misery’

In Thiruvananthapuram, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said the Centre and the State had steeped the COVID-hit citizenry in misery by refusing to scale down fuel prices. High diesel price had let to price rise, he said.

UDF protest held as per the COVID-19 protocol commenced at 10 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m.