In Kerala, special pujas, sobha yatras mark temple consecration

January 22, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offers prayers at a temple at Rema Devi Mandiram in Thiruvananthapuram during the live streaming of the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on Monday.

The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was marked by special pujas, prayers, recitation of Ramayana and lighting of lamps across Kerala on Monday.

Devotees offered prayers at temples and houses and took out sobha yatras chanting Ram mantras. The consecration ceremony was telecast live at several functions and BJP and other Hindu organisations served food to devotees.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan attended a prayer session at the Rema Devi mandir in Thiruvananthapuram. BJP state president K. Surendran visited the Ramapuram temple in Kottayam. NSS general secretary G.Sukumaran Nair lit the lamp at the organisations headquarters in Perunna.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and party leaders viewed the ceremony on a big screen arranged at the Ganapathy temple in Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad. BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally was also present.

In Kochi, a sizeable section of the migrant population from North India participated in the special pujas and prayer sessions.

Devotees gathered at the east entrance to the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening to light lamps and celebrate the consecration of the temple in Ayodhya.

Special pujas were organised at the Sreerama temple at Thriprayar in Thrissur district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered prayers last week.

