In Kerala, rainfall likely to pick up on Thursday and Friday

Rainfall is likely to pick up in the State on Thursday and Friday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts.

As per a Monday evening forecast of the IMD, southern and central Kerala districts have been put on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on both days. A cyclonic circulation lies over south-east Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood in the lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast during the next four to five days. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation to the Tamil Nadu coast in the lower tropospheric levels, the forecast said.

Under the influence of the weather systems, increased rainfall activity is likely over the southern peninsula from Thursday, the IMD said.