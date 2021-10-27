In Kerala, only a section of cinemas reopen on October 27 due to pending preparations

The number of theatres that started screening movies would be less than 10%, says P.V. Basheer Ahamed, president of the Kerala Film Exhibitors’ Federation

Only a section of the cinemas in the State reopened on Wednesday in view of the pending preparatory works and the possibilities of a low turnout in the initial days.

The number of theatres that started screening movies would be less than 10%, said P.V. Basheer Ahamed, president of the Kerala Film Exhibitors’ Federation. “It will take at least three or four days for the situation to turn normal. Many theatres have to complete the cleaning and other works before reopening,” he said.

The Government has permitted 50% occupancy in view of the pandemic restrictions. Only those who had received two doses of vaccine will be allowed into theatres. The cinemas resumed operations by screening Daniel Craig’s last James Bond movie No Time to Die.

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor will release on Thursday. Joju George’s Star will be the first Malayalam movie to reach cinemas after the reopening, which would be screened from Friday. Actor Rajinikanth’s Deepavali release Annaatthe will hit theatres on November 4. Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup will be the first major release in Malayalam to reach the theatres on November 12, followed by Suresh Gopi’s Kaaval on November 24.