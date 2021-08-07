In Kerala, nearly half of the migrant workers lack health insurance, reveals survey

Thiruvananthapuram

The survey sampled a total of 1,500 migrant workers across the State. A random sample of 100 workers from each district was considered for the survey, except for Ernakulam, where 200 workers were included, since the district reportedly has the highest number of migrant workers in the State

A survey on the life and labour of inter-State migrant workers in Kerala has found that 48.3% of the respondents do not have the protection of any health insurance facility. While 22.8% of those working in companies possessed health insurance, only 28.6% had AAWAZ insurance issued by the State government that provides health insurance and accidental death coverage.

The survey ‘Life and labour of inter-State migrants in Kerala’ was conducted by the Don Bosco Veedu Society, Thiruvananthapuram, as part of the Kismat (Kerala Interstate Migrants Alliance for Transformation) initiative in 2019-20.

As many as 20% of the respondents had experienced worksite accidents. Many of the migrant workers were not aware of AAWAZ, under which medical coverage had recently been increased from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 a year, the survey found.

Majority of the migrant workers were unaware of their rights and protection under labour laws, both Union and State, the survey said, calling for legal intervention cells in the Labour Department to deal with exploitations, especially wage theft cases.

Nearly 18% of the migrants surveyed were of the view that they were not receiving fair wages. Even though a majority of them received payment equal to that of Keralites, 39.1% of them had “sometimes” received equal pay, and 7.3% never received the same. While 23% of the respondents worked nine hours a day, 22% worked 10 hours. Though a majority received overtime payments, a small percentage did not.

The survey stressed the need for employers to ensure safety of migrant workers, especially those working in hazardous and accident-prone environments. It called on the Labour Department to intervene to provide basic facilities such as safe drinking water, toilets and emergency medical facilities at worksites, and waste management.

The survey highlighted the need for adult and continuing education programmes for migrant workers, educational programmes for their children, regulating the number of migrant workers under a contractor/employer, strategies to provide them better accommodation, adequate train connectivity, their inclusion under the public distribution system, skill upgrade, trade union membership and bank accounts.

The survey report was officially released by Minister for Transport Antony Raju in the presence of Joint Labour Commissioner Arun, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Fr. Philip Parakatt, KISMAT director Tony Varghese, Don Bosco Veedu Society director Saji Elambaseeril and Bangalore Rural Educational and Development Society Director Fr. Rubin Panthackal.