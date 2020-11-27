In Kerala, MVD check-posts to go smart

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Will enable seamless movement of vehicles and avoid cash transactions

The 19 check-posts under the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) are set to go online as part of ensuring seamless movement of vehicles through interstate corridors and to avoid cash transactions for obtaining permits.

For making the check-posts smart, the MVD has commenced work for creating a customised module in the Transport Mission mode project’s pan-India application VAHAN for vehicle registration.

Once the module is created by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and launched after trials, permits for interstate travel and tax payment would be obtained/made online.

Contract carriages ferrying tourists will be able to take permit online by giving the passenger manifest instead of stopping near approach roads of check-posts and the crew running to counters to get it. Instead of entrusting the job to contract carriage operators, the group leader or tour manager can obtain the permit for interstate travel online.

By going smart, the MVD will be able to end cash transactions for obtaining permits and payment of tax at the check-posts. “With VAHAN in place, vehicle documents, interstate permit and tax remitted can be shown online at the check-posts to MVD officers. This will avoid delay at the check-posts and ensure transparency,” according to Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath.

Model check-post

The MVD has also commenced works for making the Walayar check-post a model one for the State. Once this is ready, details of vehicles on different lanes of the check-post will be available in the monitors of MVD officials.

The Joint Transport Commissioner says even the e-way bill of goods vehicles will be cross-checked and overloading detected at the check-post and fines imposed on erring vehicles.

Of the 19 MVD check-posts, those at Amaravila, Aryankavu, Kumily, Walayar, Gopalapura, Iritty, Muthanga, and Manjeswaram are the busy ones.