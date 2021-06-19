In Kerala, KTDC’s ‘In-Car Dining’ to serve food in parked vehicles

Breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks will be served under the ‘In-Car Dining’ scheme adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. Initially, select KTDC restaurants in the State will carry out the scheme, says Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas

In a bid to allay health risks of eating in public spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is launching a novel facility that serves travellers food inside their vehicles.

‘In-Car Dining’ will help diners remain in their parked vehicles and place and receive food orders from KTDC’s Aahaar Restaurants, said Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas on Saturday.

“The scheme seeks to provide customers with a new experience,” Mr. Riyas said after reviewing a set of ongoing tourism projects and the activities of KTDC. “We plan to reach out to the people with safe and tasty food,” he added.

Hotel renovation

The scheme is being implemented considering public safety hazards even as a slide in the second wave of the pandemic is expected to help the tourism industry pick up, the Minister said.

KTDC hotel chains will be renovated under the project ‘Mission Facelift’ after classifying them on a priority basis. “Moreover, floating restaurants will be set up in select destinations across the State on the lines of the one at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram. The first one will come up in Kadalundi in Kozhikode district,” he said.