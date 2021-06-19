In Kerala, KSRTC to introduce colour-coded route numbers for bus services in capital

The numbers are being assigned to the KSRTC fleet on the basis of a study carried out by the management wing of the Kannur University in association with the district administration and the Thiruvananthapuram district promotion council in 2016

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to introduce route numbers in its city services operating in the capital on a trial basis.

The numbers are being assigned to the KSRTC fleet on the basis of a study carried out by the management wing of the Kannur University in association with the district administration and the Thiruvananthapuram district promotion council (TDTPC) in 2016.

The KSRTC services in Thiruvananthapuram city will bear a blue colour code, Neyyattinkara and Kattakada taluks yellow, Nedumangad taluk green and Chirayinkeezhu and Varkala taluks red.

For easy identification, the services in the capital city have been assigned numbers starting with 1, 2 and 3, Neyyattinkara and Kattakada taluks 4 and 5, Nedumangad taluk 6 and 7 and Varkala and Chirayinkeezhu taluks 8 and 9.

The route number with colour coding will be displayed on the left side of the destination board. The abbreviation whether the service is City Ordinary (CTY) and City Fast Passenger (CFP) with colour coding will be displayed on the right side.

Colour coding will also be adopted in designing the destination boards. Destinations will be written in black and blue in the City Ordinary services. In the City Fast services, black and red will be used.

Beneficial system

Biju Prabhakar, Chairman and Managing Director, KSRTC, said on Saturday that the route numbering system has been implemented to benefit even migrant workers, tourists and senior citizens.

Numbering for routes within city services has been completed. Based on the feedback from commuters, the KSRTC will extend the route numbering system in other places in the capital district and later the entire State, said Mr. Prabhakar.