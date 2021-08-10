In Kerala, illegal vehicle alterations continue unabated despite stringent fine regime

KOCHI

10 August 2021

Modification of silencers in two-wheelers and fitting of oversized tyres in four-wheelers are cited as some of the common illegal alterations. The replacement of silencers with catalytic converters, especially in BS VI vehicles, violate pollution control norms as well

Last September, the Muvattupuzha Regional Transport Office in Kerala slapped a fine of nearly ₹50,000 on a vehicle owner and suspended the vehicle’s registration for six months for nine illegal alterations.

The oversized tyres, steel-fabricated crash guard, a number of high-intensity light units, removal of front bumpers, replacement of front and rear suspension systems, lengthening of the propeller shaft and changes in the braking system and steering gears were found to have changed the “total height, ground clearance, wheel track and other basic measurements of the vehicle.”

The issue, however, did not create the same flutter as the seizure of the similarly altered vehicle of ‘E Bull Jet’ vlogger brothers by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) in Kannur on Monday, as the owner in the above-mentioned case chose to pay the fine.

Though the scaled-up fine regime of ₹5,000 for each alteration under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 is considered an adequate deterrent, illegal alterations of vehicles seem to be on the rise of late.

MVD preoccupied

“The MVD's preoccupation with COVID-19-related duties, especially the movement of oxygen tankers during the second wave of the pandemic, took its toll on the enforcement drive, which was exploited by a section of vehicle owners,” said Shaji Madhavan, deputy transport commissioner, Ernakulam. With enforcement back on track, MVD officials are cracking the whip on alterations now, he added.

Tripunithura Regional Transport Office in Ernakulam alone has fined owners of nearly 100 vehicles in the last one week under its ongoing operation Rash. “We fine the owners and ask them to produce the vehicles restored to their original form in three to seven days. In the case of repeat offenders, we initiate steps to suspend the registration certificate as they hardly seem deterred by the fine,” said B. Shefiq, Joint RTO, Tripunithura.

Further strengthening the enforcement regime is a modified High Court order in April this year that clearly delineated the illegal alterations and even held the enforcement authorities not acting on them accountable.

Alterations of vehicles of the differently-abled motorists, however, are also authorised under the Act. There are authorised centres to make those modifications using approved kits.

While the MVD can act on illegal alterations, they have little authority over workshops or spare parts shops facilitating the modifications. “We plan to report such shops to the local body concerned since it issues them the license,” said Mr. Madhavan.

Insurance claims

Lawyer Rajesh R. Pillai said vehicle alterations normally draw fines and reach courts only if the offender challenges the charges, which happen rarely. “Besides, owners of altered vehicles run the risk of their insurance claims getting rejected,” he said.

P.K. Vijayakumar, former State insurance ombudsman, said that owners are supposed to inform any change in the basic structure of their vehicles with the insurance companies and pay the premium that such changes entail, failing which they may lose the insurance coverage.