In Kerala, ‘honesty shops’ on school campuses help inculcate virtues among children

Students of High School, Ramamangalam, Ernakulam, depositing money in the collection box after purchasing chart paper from the honesty shop set up on the campus. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The ‘honesty shops’ opened in nearly 15 schools in Ernakulam district of Kerala as part of the Student Police Cadet (SPC) project have gifted some valuable lessons on trust, truth and integrity for students.

There is no salesman at these counters and students can drop the money for each item at the collection box kept on a table. They can walk in, choose the item of their choice and pay for it based on the price list displayed.

Launched in 2008, the SPC project was conceived to inculcate better civic sense among students and mould them as responsible youth who will react positively to the demands of society.

“The objective of the honesty shop is to provide students a chance to experience the virtue of honesty. Though our school has CCTV facility, we have switched off the camera pointed towards the shop to instil confidence among the students. The honesty shop has mainly school-based items such as notebooks, pens, pencil boxes, erasers, chart papers and so on," said Anoob John, Community Police Officer at High School, Ramamangalam.

"The outcome has been exciting as we have re-filled the items thrice after the project was launched," he added.

Cynthia Poulose, Community Police Officer at the Government High School in Chowara, said they have mainly kept items priced below ₹10 at the honesty shop to encourage more students to participate in the experiment. "We are now planning to keep handkerchiefs at the shop. The idea is to inculcate the habit of hygiene among the students along with the goal of teaching the values of trust and honesty," she said.

The students were told to write stories and poems on honesty ahead of launching the honesty shops on the campuses. The SPC has plans to expand it to other schools in the next phase.