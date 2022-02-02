In Kerala, free peritoneal dialysis scheme initiated in 11 districts

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis CAPD being promoted to reduce dependence on time-consuming and cost-intensive haemodialysis

The Health department has initiated a scheme in 11 districts for offering peritoneal dialysis free of cost at home for patients with chronic kidney diseases (CKD), a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George said here on Wednesday.

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) is being popularised among CKD patients as a first step to reducing dependence on haemodialysis, which can only be done in major hospitals, is time-consuming and cost-intensive, the statement said.

CAPD will be started in all districts except Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad for now. The scheme will be extended to these three districts as well as soon as facilities are created, said Ms. George.

Approximately 36,000-39,000 dialyses are done in the State every month, in medical colleges and in hospitals under the Health Services. In all, 937 dialysis machines are run in 92 hospitals.

The statement said that those hospitals that deny dialysis service to a CKD patient on weekly dialysis in the event of him/her contracting COVID-19 will have to face action. The district medical officers have been asked to take action on all such complaints.

The matter has been raised at a meeting with private hospitals too and they have taken a positive stand, said Ms. George.