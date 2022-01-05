In Kerala, drowning claims over 6,700 lives in five years

KOCHI

Precautionary measures such as putting up warning signs near water bodies where drownings are reported frequently and enhanced patrolling at beach areas seem to have had little impact in bringing down accidents

Drowning has claimed an alarming 6,710 lives in the State in five years since 2016, drawing attention to the need for increased awareness and imparting swimming lessons.

There had been more than 6,586 incidents leading to death by drowning during the period, indicating that such incidents often accounted for multiple casualties.

The data was shared by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly last year in response to Kochi MLA K.J. Maxy’s query about the rising number of drowning deaths.

Most casualties were reported in 2019 when 1,287 persons were killed in 1,270 incidents. In 2017, 1,248 lives were lost in 1,218 incidents, followed by 2018 when drowning claimed 1,213 lives in 1,188 incidents. In 2020, as many as 1,067 lives were lost in 1,051 incidents and 1,025 lives in 996 incidents in 2016. The last year accounted for 870 lives in 863 incidents till October 14. During this period, 479 people were also rescued, with the year 2021 accounting for the most number of persons rescued at 144.

Unfamiliarity with water bodies and venturing into the waters without knowing how to swim were among the primary reasons cited for the casualties.

Precautionary measures such as putting up warning signs near water bodies where drownings are reported frequently, enhanced patrolling at beach areas and dissemination of information through police aid posts at tourist hotspots, however, seem to have had little impact in bringing down accidents.

“Lack of awareness, negligence, entering waters in an inebriated state and even suicidal acts account for the increasing instances of drowning. Sometimes, a group of people venture into the waters though only a few among them may know swimming,” said T.B. Ramakrishnan, station officer, Gandhi Nagar fire and rescue station, Ernakulam.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said that in the last couple of months, Ernakulam district alone accounted for six or seven incidents where people attempted suicide by jumping into water bodies.

Safety measures

The Fire and Rescue department is putting up warning signs and providing long ropes and buoys along the banks of water bodies as a precaution, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishnan bemoaned how efforts to impart swimming lessons to school students were met with a lukewarm response. “Death by drowning calls for concerted efforts by all stakeholders. The Fire and Rescue department alone cannot address the issue as the force is entrusted with a wide array of other responsibilities as well,” he said.